Iranian leader urges for ‘international inquiry’ into Israel’s use of prohibited weapons in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi issued a call for the establishment of a "special international inquiry" into Israel's alleged use of prohibited weapons in Gaza.



This appeal took place within the context of a virtual summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies, held at the organization's headquarters in South Africa, as reported by an official Iranian agency.



During his address at the summit, President Raisi asserted that the actions carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip, which he characterized as atrocities, should be subject to a thorough and impartial investigation on the international stage. The Iranian leader emphasized the need for a dedicated inquiry to assess the allegations surrounding the use of banned weapons in the conflict.



In his statements, President Raisi went on to express his viewpoint that the reported Israeli atrocities in Gaza serve as an alarming indicator of what he perceives as the moral decline of Western nations.



This perspective adds a broader dimension to his call for an international investigation, framing it within a narrative that critiques the ethical standards of the Western world.



“Today, the whole world is in a struggle as we witness live the unprecedented violence and crime committed against Palestine in Gaza. What is happening in Gaza these days clearly reveals the injustice of the Western international system. The Gaza issue is a matter of humanity and justice,” he stated.



Raisi contended that Israel and its supporters, in addition to transgressing principles of humanity, morality, and international law, actively engage in efforts to mislead global public opinion by disseminating disinformation.

