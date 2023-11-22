Previous Obama adviser expresses Islamophobia towards Muslim food vendor in NYC

(MENAFN) Video footage circulating on social media on Tuesday captured Stuart Seldowitz, a former adviser in the Obama administration, making threats and expressing Islamophobic comments towards a Muslim food vendor in New York City.



In a video, Seldowitz names the vendor a "terrorist" and screams at him.



"You support terrorism. You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person,” he decalres.



The vendor responds, stating: "You kill children, not me.”



Ahead of going away, Seldowitz states: "If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough."



During a nighttime meeting with the same seller, Seldowitz is heard talking about "his friends in immigration" and mentioning that "the Mukhabarat wants your picture," which is a reference to Egypt's intelligence service.



Donning a green sweatshirt, he declares: "The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one."



The vendor replies with "Go, go."



Then Seldowitz seems to take a picture of the vendor with his phone, instructing him to "smile for me."



Even after the vendor claims he cannot speak English, Seldowitz persists in his abuse.

