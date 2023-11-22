Hamas, Israel reach prisoner exchange agreement

(MENAFN) Early on Wednesday, the Israeli government and the Palestinian group Hamas reached an agreement on a prisoner exchange deal.



Following approximately six hours of deliberation, the Israeli Cabinet approved the deal. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the agreement involves the release of 50 hostages, including children, mothers, and elderly women held by Hamas in Gaza.



In return, there will be a four-day cease-fire. The pause in hostilities could be extended by an additional day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas.



The Israeli Cabinet was informed during the meeting that the first group of captives would be released on Thursday. The government outlined the plan for the first phase, which aims to return the captives to their homes. It emphasized that the military campaign would persist until all goals were achieved, including the return of all Israeli hostages and the elimination of Hamas.



While the Israeli Broadcasting Authority did not specify the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in return, Hebrew Channel 12 previously reported that the agreement includes the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and the daily entry of 300 trucks of humanitarian supplies, including fuel.



Hamas declared that it reached a four-day humanitarian de-escalation with Israel following “difficult and complex negotiations for long days…with diligent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts.”



"According to the agreement, there will be a cease-fire by both parties, a cessation of all military actions by the occupation army in all areas of the Gaza Strip and a halt to the movement of its military vehicles penetrating into the Gaza Strip," it stated.



Hamas has announced that all areas of the Gaza Strip, both in the north and south, will permit the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, relief, medical, and fuel aid, without any exceptions.



The agreement involves “the release of 50 women and children of the occupation detainees under the age of 19 years in exchange for the release of 150 women and children of our people from the occupation prisons under the age of 19 years, all according to seniority.”

