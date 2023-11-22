KILLER EX Sound Track Announced

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Global Fusion: Grammy-Nominated Reggae Legend Beenie Man, Dyani Star, and Heavy Metal band Nail Bite unite for new Killer Ex Soundtrack

The soundtrack of the highly anticipated independent blockbuster film Killer Ex achieves unparalleled diversity and global appeal with the announcement of its featured artists and producers. Working with SBG Promotions and Management, CEO Jermel Vaughan, and producer and artist Shubs World Party (Roger Grant) the all-star team is officially announced today. Joining forces is the soulful Dyani Star based out of Willingboro NJ and Heavy Metal group Nail Bite from Lancaster, PA., This collaboration marks a historic moment where genres seamlessly blend, creating a truly international musical experience. Rounding out the featured artists on the album is the newest addition of recently Grammy Nominated Jamaican Reggae Legend Beenie Man.

Beenie Man brings reggae roots, international notoriety, and the soulful vibes of Dyani Star Myles backed by the rock energy of Nail Bite, promises an explosive soundtrack that transcends boundaries and reflects the universal language of music. This assembly of talent further emphasizing the film's commitment to showcasing musical excellence from around the world.

As Killer Ex gears up for its worldwide release, the soundtrack featuring Beenie Man, Dyani Star, and Nail Bite is poised to make a lasting impact on the global stage, promising an unforgettable fusion of genres.

Killer Ex is slated for a February 2024 release.

