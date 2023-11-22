Kuwait Crude Oil Rises 68 Cents To USD 86.47 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up by 68 cents to reach USD 86.47 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with USD 85.79 pb the previous day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up by 13 cents to settle at USD 82.45 USD pb, while West Texas Intermediate declined six cents to USD 77.77 USD pb. (end) km

