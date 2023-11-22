US Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Wednesday that the United States welcomes the deal to release 50 hostages, including American citizens, held by Hamas since October 7.

"Today's outcome is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the Department and broader United States government. I appreciate the leadership and ongoing partnership of Egypt and Qatar in this work," Blinken said in a press statement.

He added that the humanitarian pause will facilitate the transfer of hostages to safety and allow additional humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Qatar Wednesday announced a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip following joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the US on one side and Hamas and Israeli occupation on the other, official news agency (QNA) said. (end)

amm









