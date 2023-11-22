State Minister Sanath Nishantha Suspended From Parliament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has suspended State Minister Sanath Nishantha from Parliament for a period of two weeks owing to his unruly behaviour in Parliament yesterday (Tuesday).

The Speaker condemned the actions of some MPs in Parliament yesterday and decided to suspend State Minister Sanath Nishantha from Parliament for a period of two weeks with effect from today (Wednesday) .

A group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs behaved like thugs in Parliament yesterday by crossing the floor and verbally abusing Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa while he was speaking on the court ruling finding the Rajapaksa brothers guilty of causing the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Premadasa raised a question under Standing Orders 27 (2) on the court ruling issued against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He asked why the Rajapaksas continue to enjoy perks provided by the Government despite the court ruling.

While Premadasa was speaking, a number of SLPP MPs, including Sanath Nishantha, crossed the floor and began to verbally abuse the Opposition Leader.

MP Sanath Nishantha was also seen grabbing the mic from the Opposition Leader and making comments against Premadasa's family.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya MPs then came to the support of Premadasa and protected him. (Colombo Gazette)