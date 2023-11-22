Cold Wave Sweeps Kashmir, Pahalgam Records Low Of Minus 3.3 Degrees Celsius

Fog engulfed the valley in the morning hours, disrupting incoming air traffic to Srinagar international airport.

However, normal flight operations resumed soon as the fog dissipated due to increase in temperature.

The dense fog cover in the mornings is due to the intensifying cold wave conditions in the valley.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius compared to minus 1.2 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the officials said adding it was the coldest night in the city this winter.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir as the minimum settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius while Pulwama recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.0 degrees Celsius while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir and Kokernag in South Kashmir were the only places where the minimum settled above the freezing point on Tuesday night. Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius while Kokernag recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

