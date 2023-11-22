Rethinking Indonesia's Nickel Market Dominance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Calling Indonesia“the Saudi Arabia of nickel,” one of the metals underpinning global steel production and ambitions to decarbonize energy and transport systems, would be an insult to Indonesia's market dominance.

Indonesia's mines

accounted for nearly half

of global nickel production in 2022. It

has banned

raw nickel exports since 2020 as the country pushes to move up global value chains for renewable energy.



Indonesia is a G20 member, a developing democracy and has an enormous potential home market for both steel and electric vehicles (EV).

But despite the seeming

centrality of nickel

to net-zero ambitions, Indonesia may find itself in a situation eerily similar to that of Saudi Arabia and its oil reserves - sitting atop plentiful resources whose value is set to wane as the EV sector booms. The challenge lies in navigating two landscapes, one geopolitical and one chemical.

In a shifting geopolitical environment, Indonesia is attempting to secure a more prominent place in the EV battery supply chain. This involves moving beyond mining ore and benefaction to battery assembly at a time when major EV battery importers like the United States and the European Union (EU) are onshoring battery assembly.

In the United States, these attempts include

enticing tax credits

in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In Europe, they include government loans via the

InvestEU program , independent member-state initiatives and an

anti-subsidy investigation

into Chinese automakers.



The investigation aimed to prevent Chinese EV makers who source nickel from Indonesia from flooding the European market with cheap imports. In both instances, Indonesia's

reliance on Chinese manufacturers

and finance in the nickel sector creates vulnerabilities for its EV ambitions.