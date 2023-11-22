Discover The Latest In Cutting Edge Logistics Printing Solutions With BIXOLON At Logistics & Automation

(MENAFN- Pressat) Logistics & Automation – (29-30.11.2023, Madrid, Spain) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, will be exhibiting at Logistics & Automation 2023, showcasing its innovative printing solutions for the Logistics and Warehousing industry on stand 7D56.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Mobile Printing Solutions – Recognised as a leader in Mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will demonstrate its premium range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch Mobile Receipt, Ticket and Label printing solutions. These include the premium XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) and XM7-30 3-inch (80mm) Auto-ID Mobile Liner and Linerless Label printers. And the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) feature-rich Mobile Label printer with UHF RFID encoding and printing capabilities.

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – BIXOLON will also showcase a selection of its competitive range of Desktop and Industrial Labelling solutions, including the compact XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) Direct Thermal Desktop printer. The latest cost-effective XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) Industrial high-performance labelling solution, and the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated Desktop Linerless Label printer. Plus, the XD5-40tR , a 4-inch (118mm) RFID enabled Thermal Transfer Desktop Label solution.

BIXOLON will be on the stand with Handheld, a renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, who will be exhibiting its advanced range of rugged tablets and PDAs tailored to the needs of Logistics and Warehousing.

"Partnering with manufacturers like Handheld allows us to present a complete range of solutions from identification to printing," said Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe. "Our joint presence at Logistics & Automation, the benchmark event for the logistics sector in Spain, is an area we are determined to develop, while underlining our commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the logistics industry".

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact to make an appointment to meet the team.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.





About Handheld



Handheld is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, including rugged tablets and PDAs, representing one of the fastest growing companies in this sector. The Handheld headquarters is based in western Sweden, in the town of Lidköping, and they have subsidiaries in USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and in Australia, helping Handheld maintain a close relationship with and offer better service to customers all over the world, with an extensive partner network with more than 1,000 authorized partners covering all territories.