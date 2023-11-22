Sky Sports Supports White Ribbon Day, 25Th November

(MENAFN- Pressat) Sky Sports is showing their commitment to ending men's violence against women and girls this White Ribbon Day, Saturday, 25th November.



This Saturday, 25th November, sports fans across the UK will see their favourite Sky Sports presenters wear White Ribbons in support of White Ribbon Day, the internationally recognised day where men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

Sky Sports support of White Ribbon Day represents an important cultural shift happening across sports, where sexist and misogynistic attitudes are no longer being tolerated – whether that's in the stands, on the pitch, or in changing rooms.

White Ribbon UK is the leading charity engaging men and boys to stop violence before it starts through personal reflection and allyship with women and girls. This White Ribbon Day, they are asking individuals, especially men, to #ChangeTheStory for women and girls so that they may live their lives free from the fear of violence.

The campaign highlights the importance of consistent action by men to challenge pervasive attitudes and behaviours that lead to violence, including extreme instances of violence in our society.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive at White Ribbon UK shares,“Sports is an important space where men and boys explore how to express themselves. This can be a space where they learn how to be disciplined, care for others and learn how to work as part of a team. It is so important that broadcasters and presenters who many men and boys look up to call for better from their peers and prioritise the safety of women and girls.”

To show your support of White Ribbon Day, Sky Sports and White Ribbon UK encourage members of the public to wear a White Ribbon and make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.

White Ribbon Day, 25th November, is observed globally. The White Ribbon is the internationally recognised symbol of ending violence against women.

