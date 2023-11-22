Artdock Publisher Presents Co-Op Game SOS OPS! This November On Steam

(MENAFN- Pressat) A small team of indie developers is happy to announce its big and brand-new project for PC. The open demo has already made a splash at the Steam Next Fest: October 2023. So very soon every co-op and puzzle enthusiast will be able to check out this game.



What ArtDock publisher is about

SOS OPS! is a creation of ArtDock publisher, which is known for its work with indie developers. The company specializes in games of different genres from casual mobile to high-quality PC games. Its head office is located in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova (Eastern Europe). The team consists of people from different countries who are never afraid to try something new. This time the publishing studio is preparing to release a game that allows you to interact with the virtual environment differently and enjoy solving basic tasks in a peculiar way.

From dream to reality

From the very beginning there was an idea of creating an easy game for friends with an“always busy” character. And there is no secret that Human Fall Flat served as inspiration for the SOS OPS! team as for many others. But surely there are differences between the projects. The creators had the goal to give players such a game that will allow them to relax and fool around alone or with friends. And they definitely succeeded in the latter, judging by the number of funny streams that have flooded the Internet since this October.

SOS OPS! as a heroic comedy

SOS OPS! is a funny multiplayer co-op game centered around a one-of-a-kind Rescue Station. Players will have a unique opportunity to feel useful or even heroic. There is a wide range of activities available to help anyone pass the time with pleasure. Save cats, protect the town, unload the furniture, put out fires and many more! The player should stay alert 24/7 to keep the situation in the town under control. But the funniest part of the game is the possibility to play with friends. And don't forget about mini-games between missions!



The game mechanics are pretty simple, but also varied. Almost everything that surrounds players can be used for fun or to complete missions.

Get to any point using climbing mechanics. No matter how high objects are, the climbing mechanic helps players to reach any heights.

Drive different vehicles from cars to fire trucks to do missions or just to arrange races with friends.

Play football, basketball, solve puzzles with friends (up to 4 players) for fun or to perform tasks.

Running, jumping, climbing and falling mechs are integrated to give players the feeling of real life navigation. Sometimes it's not about creating but also destroying. There is an opportunity to break some objects for passing or searching for hidden objects.

Mechanics that set you freeThe release is coming

The game is already presented on Steam and the official release will be on November 27. For anyone who becomes interested it's better to wishlist and follow the game so as not to miss any news. Moreover, SOS OPS! is coming on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles next year. Also right now the team is working on porting to the GOG platform and Epic Game store. The company mentions that there are some big plans ahead, but for now keeps it a secret. It only remains to wish the devs good luck and represent more unique games in the near future.

Media contact:

Company Name: ArtDock

Contact Person: Yuliia

Email: io

Country: Republic of Moldova

Website: