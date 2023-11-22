U.S. Confident In Effectiveness Of Combat Capabilities Provided To Ukraine - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is confident that the military aid it has been providing to Ukraine is being utilized effectively on the battlefield.

This was stated on Tuesday by the deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We feel very confident in the aid and the capabilities we have been able to provide Ukraine to date. And you're seeing them employing them effectively on the battlefield," Singh noted.

In this context, she noted, in particular, the use of HIMARS and air defense systems.

"So we feel very confident in what we have been able to supply Ukraine to make progress on the battlefield," Singh emphasized.

At the same time, she confirmed America's concern that Iran may transfer more missiles to Russia, which seeks to use them in the war against Ukraine. However, according to the spokesperson, there is still no documentary evidence of such transfers to the Russian side.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday the White House published new facts that indicate the strengthening of military cooperation between Iran and Russia, as well as the possible preparation for the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia to be used for the war against Ukraine.

Photo: flickr