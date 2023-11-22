EU's Michel Stands For Consistent Approach To Recommendations For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is trying to prevent a blurring of priorities in the recommendations for the implementation of reforms in Ukraine, which come from various partners, including the USA and the IMF.

This was stated by President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who spoke at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Responding to Ukrinform's question about the expected deadline for the assessment of Ukraine's action plan regarding the Ukraine Facility program that involves EUR 50 billion in assistance, which Ukraine will receive in 2024-2027, Michel stated that he is not aware of the exact date at the moment.

At the same time, he noted the importance of Ukraine having clear commitments to implement decisive reforms," said Michel.

He also noted that European officials are“taking care that the recommendations or the conditions expressed by Europe, the United States, and the IMF are consistent”.

"We are trying to clarify, simplify and facilitate the recommendation to make sure that there is a consistent approach," said the President of the European Council.

"This is very important in )EU – ed.) enlargement because we advising the United States to stick as much as possible to the recommendations put forward to Ukraine for the EU enlargement so that Ukraine is not trapped where there would be 10 different opinions about the priorities," Michel said.

As reported, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday with an unannounced visit.

On November 3, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said Ukraine was submitting to the European Commission a tentative action plan for the Ukraine Facility program to the European Commission.

The Ukraine Facility program lays down EUR 50 billion worth of financial assistance, which Ukraine will receive during 2024-2027. The funds will be directed to the public and private sectors of the economy and to budget expenditures.