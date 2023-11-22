Increase In Transfer From SOFAZ To Not Harm Purpose Of Budget Rule - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The increase in
the amount of transfer from Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) to
the state budget will not harm the objectives of the budget rule,
which is the basis of the fiscal policy document, Finance Minister
Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
The minister said that currently there is a process of reducing
Azerbaijan's oil revenues.
"This is because of two things. One is the worldwide
decarbonization movement, and the other is the drop in production
at our oil fields. This has an adverse effect on budget revenues.
This decrease should be offset by revenue from non-oil sources.
Non-oil revenues have been increasing year after year in the draft
budget for next year. Next year, a large increase is also
projected. However, this will not fully compensate for the drop in
oil revenues. We have significant obstacles in this regard. These
responsibilities are primarily concerned with the restoration of
freed lands and their reintegration into the economy," Samir
Sharifov added.
He also noted that it is important that funds are also allocated
annually from the state budget for these purposes. In this regard,
the minister believes that the increase in the transfer from SOFAZ
is quite reasonable, without prejudice to macroeconomic
stability.
