Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore until 6 pm on Tuesday will be hot with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind expected over most areas daytime.

Offshore will be slight dust at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 15 to 25 knot gusting to 32 knot at places daytime, decreases to 05 to 15 knot by evening.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 17 to 27 knot, gusting to 33 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 9/3 kilometers or less at places daytime.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times, while offshore it will be 4 to 8 feet, rises to 11 feet at times.