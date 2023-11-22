Occupation Forces Threaten Indonesian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 22 (Petra) - The Director-General of Gaza's Health Ministry, on Wednesday, revealed receiving a communication from the Israeli forces asserting the presence of military activity at the Indonesian Hospital. The message included a threat of intervention within a four-hour window and demanded the immediate evacuation of the hospital premises.Al-Bursh expressed apprehension about a potential tragic event at the Indonesian Hospital following the occupation's menacing notice of intervention within the specified time frame.