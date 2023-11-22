-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Occupation Forces Threaten Indonesian Hospital In Gaza


11/22/2023 12:27:03 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Nov. 22 (Petra) - The Director-General of Gaza's Health Ministry, on Wednesday, revealed receiving a communication from the Israeli forces asserting the presence of military activity at the Indonesian Hospital. The message included a threat of intervention within a four-hour window and demanded the immediate evacuation of the hospital premises.
Al-Bursh expressed apprehension about a potential tragic event at the Indonesian Hospital following the occupation's menacing notice of intervention within the specified time frame.

MENAFN22112023000117011021ID1107468921

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search