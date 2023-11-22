Hamas, Israel Reach Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, on Wednesday announced a four-day humanitarian ceasefire agreement with Israel brokered through Qatar and Egypt.Following arduous negotiations, both parties agreed to halt hostilities, with Israel ceasing all military actions in the Gaza Strip, as stated by Palestinian sources.Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas will release 50 detainees, including women and children under 19 years old while Israel will release 150 women and children from Israeli prisons, also under 19, based on priority.The ceasefire terms encompass a suspension of Israeli aerial activity over the southern part of Gaza throughout the four-day period, along with a daily six-hour halt of aerial activity in the north, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.Furthermore, the agreement facilitates the entry of vital humanitarian, medical, relief, and fuel aid via hundreds of trucks to all areas within the Gaza Strip.Hamas emphasized the commitment of the occupation forces to refrain from targeting or arresting individuals in any Gaza region during the ceasefire. They must also ensure the freedom of movement for people along Salah al-Din Street, from north to south.While announcing the ceasefire, Hamas asserted their continuous vigilance in defending their people, repelling occupation forces, and standing firm against aggression."We pledge allegiance to our people's aspirations for liberation, freedom, the restoration of rights, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, God willing," stated Hamas.Earlier reports from Israeli broadcasting indicated the approval of a prisoner exchange deal between Netanyahu's government and Hamas.