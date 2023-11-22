Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.22 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience relatively cold conditions across most regions on Wednesday, with the maximum temperatures hovering around the average for this time of year. The weather remains moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, high-level clouds are visible in the sky, accompanied by strong southeast winds that are stirring up dust, particularly in the Badia region, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.As Thursday approaches, a slight uptick in mercury levels is anticipated, bringing pleasant weather conditions in most areas, while remaining moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Varying levels of clouds are anticipated to grace the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Moreover, there is a possibility of scattered rain showers in the eastern Badia region. The winds will be moderate, initially southeast, but shifting to northwesterly in the evening hours.Looking ahead to Friday, most regions of the Kingdom are forecast to enjoy another day of pleasant weather. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. The winds will maintain a moderate southeasterly flow.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 11 or even 8C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 28C and lows of 17C.