ICMEI Sports Committee Takes A Pledge To Champion Combat Sports

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and a World Record Holder in Sports, announced a significant initiative at the global headquarters of ICMEI, expressing the organization's commitment to extensively promote combat sports. Having been actively involved in wrestling and boxing for several years, ICMEI is set to amplify its support for combat sports through various programs and initiatives.



Combat sports, encompassing disciplines such as boxing, amateur wrestling, mixed martial arts, and fencing, represent a unique blend of skill, strength, and strategy. These sports involve techniques classified into three domains: striking, grappling, and weapon usage.



Chetan Bhatia, a former student of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), introduced Partho Ghosh during the event. Ghosh, an international striking coach in mixed martial arts, has trained notable players such as Rana Rudra Pratap, Amitesh Chaubey, and Anubhav Verma.



Adding to the vigor of the Sports Committee of ICMEI, the committee welcomed Andrew Cook, an American wrestling expert and coach to numerous Olympic medalists and world champions. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, recognizing their invaluable contributions to sports, nominated both Partho Ghosh and Andrew Cook as advisors to the committee.



In a gesture of appreciation and recognition, Sandeep Marwah conferred life membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre upon both dignitaries.



The event received substantial support from the Indo American Film and Cultural Forum and AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), underscoring the collaborative efforts to boost combat sports on a global scale.



This initiative by ICMEI underscores the organization's commitment to fostering diverse sports and providing a platform for athletes and coaches to excel in the realm of combat sports.



