Matrix Showcased Cutting-Edge Products At Partner Connect In Nigeria On 21St November 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With a three-decade legacy, Matrix stands as a globally acclaimed presence in the realms of Telecom and Security. Serving organizations across the spectrum of sizes, Matrix has become synonymous with excellence by providing holistic solutions spanning Telecom, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance. Tailored to meet the diverse communication and security needs of enterprises, Matrix continues to be a stalwart in delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge enterprise-grade solutions.



Matrix is steadfast in its commitment to delivering technology-centric solutions with a paramount emphasis on customer satisfaction. This commitment is actualized through the creation of superior products derived from indigenous research and design initiatives. Allocated with purpose, 40% of our human resources are dedicated to the relentless pursuit of innovation in research and development. The result is a comprehensive portfolio boasting over 60 technologically advanced products, spanning four distinct domains. Our global footprint is reinforced by a robust network of over 4000 partners, facilitating outreach to a user base that exceeds 1 million worldwide. Demonstrating unwavering dedication, Matrix exclusively channels its sales efforts through an extensive and well-established channel partner ecosystem. This strategic approach underscores our commitment to delivering quality solutions and fostering enduring partnerships across the technological landscape.



Dedicated to pioneering advancements in both domestic and international markets, Matrix places a strategic emphasis on rigorous research to craft cutting-edge enterprise-grade solutions. In a testament to our commitment to innovation, we are thrilled to announce MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT 2023. This exclusive event serves as a platform to unveil our latest breakthroughs in the telecom and security sectors. Designed to facilitate collaboration, MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT 2023 aims to unite partners and system integrators, providing a unique opportunity to explore and cultivate new business avenues.



With great anticipation, Matrix hosted the recent edition of MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT in Nigeria. Acknowledging the country\'s immense potential in propelling Matrix\'s business and expanding our system integrator network, this highly awaited event unfolded at the esteemed Lagos Marriott Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria. We saw a great convergence of system integrators and partners for impactful discussions and collaborative opportunities.



At this exclusive edition of Partner Connect, Matrix showcased its comprehensive suite of IP Video Surveillance solutions. Encompassing enterprise-grade Network Video Recorders (NVRs), UL-listed Cameras, Matrix Video Management Software (VMS), and more, our offerings are meticulously designed to address pressing customer challenges. These challenges include but are not limited to bandwidth optimization, storage costs, efficient multi-site office management, and proactive security measures. Matrix ensures a tailored response to all organizational needs. The showcased Camera lineup featured an array of Matrix Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, spanning resolutions from 2MP to 8MP. These cameras bear the coveted UL Certification, attesting to their adherence to global safety standards, and NEMA Certification, providing robust protection against environmental hazards. This commitment to certification ensures the delivery of high-clarity images crucial for advanced scenario analysis.



Moreover, Matrix showcased its Server-based Enterprise-grade NVRs, equipped with pre-installed Video Management Software. These NVRs support redundancies and feature hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) with a remarkable storage capacity of up to 144 TB. This integrated solution stands as a testament to Matrix\'s dedication to providing exceptional security solutions that cater to the diverse needs of organizations.



As the exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the Access Control and Time-Attendance sector, Matrix takes pride in the end-to-end development of architectural components. From panels and door controllers to readers and software, our commitment to in-house development ensures a seamless and integrated solution. At this event, Matrix promoted the COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring advanced face recognition technology. This cutting-edge device is distinguished by its incorporation of modern features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, offering a holistic approach to security and health considerations. With an advanced deep learning algorithm, a remarkable identification speed of under 0.5 seconds, and a substantial user capacity of 50,000, the COSEC ARGO FACE stands as a pinnacle of security technology, catering to the evolving needs of organizations.



Enhancing the exhibition\'s appeal, Matrix brought forth its versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a sophisticated access control hub with the capability to manage up to 255 COSEC door controllers and accommodate 25,000 users. This multifaceted device operates as a pivotal component in network architecture mode, establishing a seamless connection between door controllers and servers. In standalone architecture mode, it assumes an autonomous role as the central unit for controllers, operating independently of the server infrastructure. In addition to this notable offering, Matrix showcased its meticulously designed extensive array of Door Controllers and Readers at this event, underscoring Matrix\'s commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for Access Control and Time-Attendance.



As a leading figure in the Telecom industry, Matrix presented its compelling array of Telecom products at the upcoming exhibition. Among the standout offerings were our Media Gateways, exemplified by the cutting-edge SETU VFXTH Series. Noteworthy in our lineup are the IP-PBXs, with a focus on the ETERNITY NENXIP50, and the Hybrid IP-PBXs, prominently featuring the ETERNITY GENX. This exhibition also spotlighted the pure-IP SPARK200 and our premium business IP phones, contributing to the extensive showcase of products. Matrix remains committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions, further solidifying our position as a key player in the Telecom sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, Head of Marketing, called out the Nigeria edition of Matrix Partner Connect 2023 as a strategic platform that enhanced Matrix\'s footprint in the Nigerian market. With the successful completion of his vision of forging meaningful connections with esteemed system integrators and pivotal business partners, he emphasized, \"This event held significant value as it allowed us to glean insights into the dynamic shifts in market demands. Such understanding empowers Matrix to refine and customize its cutting-edge telecom and security solutions, ensuring alignment with the specific needs of the industry.”



Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :