Academic Success Through After-School Programs

Killeen, TX, 2023: After-school programs play a pivotal role in engaging children in activities that nurture their academic growth. They provide additional support through tutoring and homework assistance, making schoolwork more accessible and comprehensible for students. Furthermore, these programs offer engaging educational activities that not only reinforce classroom learning but also stimulate a deeper understanding of academic concepts.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas
Since its establishment in 1964, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas has committed itself to providing valuable experiences for its members. Prioritizing the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, academic success, and personal growth, the club serves over 21,000 young individuals each year and 3,200 per day at 28 sites. Its mission is to provide its members with a world-class club experience and assure success in every field: personal, academic, and career.
After-School Programs for Academic Success
Career Launch
Diplomas to Degrees
DIY STEM
Image Makers
National Fine Arts Exhibit
Power Hour
Project Learn
Summer Brain Gain
Money Matters
Benefits of the After-School Programs
Skill development for future careers
Assistance in building job search skills
College tours and educational experiences
Mentoring, job shadowing, and training opportunities
Financial literacy and money management skills
Fostering self-directed learning
Access to homework help, learning activities, and tutoring
Access to college financial aid resources
Dedicated mentors for academic advancement.
Participation in engaging activities focused on creativity and critical thinking.
Weekly modules and themed activities to enhance math and reading skills
Supervision by responsible adults.
For more information on academic success programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, visit 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX 76541, or call (254) 699-5808.
