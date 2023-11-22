(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 21, 2023 2:42 am - Embracing a Future of Beautiful Smiles with Advanced Technology and Flexible Financing at Wilde Orth

Wilde Orthodontics has always been at the forefront of bringing innovative, patient-focused orthodontic care to our community, ensuring that every individual who walks through our doors is on a path to a healthier, more beautiful smile without compromise.

Our journey has been marked by the integration of advanced technological tools and the provision of a variety of flexible financing options, affirming our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled, accessible orthodontic solutions to all.

Harnessing State-of-the-Art Technology for Your Perfect Smile

In our practice, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of technology in enhancing our patients' experiences and treatment outcomes. Our adoption of the iTero® Digital Impression System is a reflection of our dedication to providing a comfortable, efficient, and precise orthodontic experience.

This system eliminates the need for traditional putty impressions, instead capturing accurate 3D digital images of teeth and bites, which are instrumental in crafting personalized treatment plans.

Moreover, these digital images serve as a visual aid, enabling our patients to explore and comprehend their treatment options and track their progress with unparalleled clarity.

Our in-house 3D printer is another testament to our technological prowess, enabling us to create our own clear aligners swiftly and efficiently. This means our patients can commence their transformative journey with clear aligners often within the same week of their initial consultation, a feat we're incredibly proud to offer.

Your Smile, Your Way with Our Customized Smile Touch-Up Services

Our Smile Touch-Up service is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It's a personalized approach, designed with the understanding that everyone's orthodontic needs and desires are different. Dr. Brian Wilde and our team are dedicated to addressing the specific elements of your smile that matter most to you.

Whether it's a minor adjustment or a comprehensive transformation,Wilde Orthodontics in Tucson, AZ is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring your journey is comfortable, satisfying, and leads to the results you desire.

Tailored Levels to Meet Your Unique Needs

Level 1: Primarily aimed at fine-tuning the alignment of your teeth, this level is perfect for those who require minor adjustments to enhance their smile.

With prices as low as $2,150, we ensure that subtle enhancements are financially accessible.

Level 2: This level is ideal for those seeking moderate adjustments, ensuring a noticeably straighter and more aligned smile.

Priced as low as $3,850, this level offers a balance between comprehensive care and financial accessibility.

Level 3: Offering a thorough treatment plan, this level is designed to transform your smile and establish a healthy, lasting bite.

With prices as low as $5,485, this comprehensive treatment is an investment in a lifetime of beautiful smiles.

Ensuring Unhindered Access to Top-Tier Orthodontic Care with Flexible Financing

We recognize that financial accessibility is pivotal in ensuring that all our patients can access the orthodontic care they deserve. That's why we've curated a variety of payment and financing options to ensure that financial considerations do not pose a barrier to accessing top-tier orthodontic care:

In-Office Financing: Offering interest-free options and coordination with FSA or HSA.

Dental Insurance: Accepting a wide array of providers and assisting with predetermination filing.

Pay in Full: Providing discounts for upfront payment and multi-family treatments.

Our Unwavering Commitment to You

We're not newcomers to the realm of advanced orthodontic care. For years, we've steadfastly offered these services and technologies, continually refining and expanding our offerings to meet and exceed your expectations.

We invite you, our cherished patients, both existing and prospective, to explore these services, technologies, and financing options, ensuring that optimal orthodontic care is always within your reach at Wilde Orthodontics with: Dr. Brian Wilde DMD.

At Wilde Orthodontics, under the expert leadership of Dr. Brian Wilde, we stand as a beacon of innovative, personalized, and accessible orthodontic solutions in Tucson, AZ.

With a robust array of services, advanced technological tools, and flexible financing options, we are committed to elevating smiles across our beloved community.

For more information, visit Wilde Orthodontics at 1320 West Ina Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 or contact 520-742-1232. You can also contact us by filling out the form here:

Together, let us embark on the journey to a healthier, more beautiful smile, ensuring a future filled with confidence and joy.