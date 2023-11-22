Flight Of Innovation: Rising Aircraft Deliveries Fuel Airborne SATCOM Surge

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 21, 2023 4:16 am - The Airborne SATCOM Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Exciting developments in the Airborne SATCOM Market! According to the latest research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is set to take off, projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, marking a notable CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Regional Radiance: North America is forecasted to hold the largest share in the airborne SATCOM market during the forecast period. The United States and Canada, comprising the North American region, play a pivotal role in this growth, driven by the substantial presence of key players in the airborne SATCOM industry.

Pinnacle: The UAV segment is poised to lead the airborne SATCOM market from 2022 to 2027. This prominence is attributed to the extensive use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The growing demand for real-time communication capabilities in UAV operations is a significant driver for this segment.

Installation Innovation: The new installation segment takes center stage, expected to experience robust growth with a CAGR of 8.7% from USD 3,090 in 2022 to USD 4,697 in 2027. This surge is fueled by the adoption of cutting-edge airborne SATCOM systems for both commercial and military purposes, coupled with the increasing demand for new aircraft across the globe.

Market Players

Leading Players: Key players shaping the airborne SATCOM landscape include Thales Group (France), Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and Honeywell International Inc (US). These industry leaders are driving innovation and advancements in SATCOM technology.

