Farmers Union Service Association, LTD Dba: Farmers Union Insurance Acquires An Insurance Agency Net

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 21, 2023 9:52 am - Farmers Union Service Association of Jamestown, ND, purchased an insurance agency network, Consolidated Agency Partners, Inc., or CAP, located in Reno, Nevada.

(JAMESTOWN, N.D.) The acquisition of Consolidated Agency Partners, Inc. (CAP) by the Farmers Union Service Association marks a significant strategic move in the insurance landscape, particularly within the realms of Jamestown, North Dakota, and Reno, Nevada. This development, which unfolded in March 2023, not only signifies a noteworthy business transaction but also carries implications for the insurance industry across a broad geographical spectrum.

CAP, a well-established insurance agency network, holds licenses in approximately 27 states. The agency has distinguished itself by providing a comprehensive array of insurance products and services to independent agents, operating under a unique agency network model.

Kevin Ressler, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Branding Officer, stated,“Our focus is a total commitment to our independent agency members by providing well-designed products and services delivered with unparalleled support. CAP members are more than just a number. We firmly believe that a strong business relationship is built on shared responsibility for the day-to-day success of our members.”

One of the key elements of this strategic evolution is the decision to rebrand and operate CAP under the new trade name "Insural." This rebranding initiative represents more than just a change in nomenclature; it signifies a deliberate and calculated effort to redefine the identity of the agency, aligning it with the vision and values of the Farmers Union Service Association while also aiming to resonate more effectively with its diverse clientele.

Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, stated.“Insural will bring insurance carriers and over 800 insurance producers together cost-effectively and efficiently in many states where we currently do not have career agency opportunities”.

Farmers Union Insurance is brimming with excitement about the possibilities for future growth and expansion. They eagerly look forward to celebrating their upcoming successes with their valued partners and dedicated customers.

For more important news and updates from Farmers Union Insurance, visit their website: or follow them on Facebook at

###



About Farmers Union Insurance

Farmers Union Insurance is a well-trusted insurance company in the states of Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah. They have designed programs to provide unparalleled service, quality protection, and security to families, farms, and businesses.