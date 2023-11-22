Russian Propaganda Only Strengthens U.S. Readiness To Support Ukraine - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No matter how outrageous and unacceptable Russia's propaganda regarding Ukraine may be, it only reveals the essence of the Russian

Federation and strengthens America's commitment to further support the Ukrainian people.

That's according to U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who spoke at a briefing in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"You continue to see the Russian government make outrageous and unacceptable statements about Ukraine. And so it just reinforces our conviction to continue to supply Ukraine with the assistance that it needs to defend itself to repel Russian aggression from its borders," noted the official.

This way, the spokesman for the State Department reacted to the statement of the Russian authorities that the Russian Federation cannot coexist with the current authorities in Kyiv.

Miller recalled that Russian aggressive propaganda has been effective for longer than just a few years.

"It reaffirms our commitment and heightens the need for Congress to take action to pass the supplemental request that we sent up to Ukraine," Miller said.

He recalled that Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with his counterparts from the G7+ countries on Tuesday to discuss additional steps to strengthen Ukraine's infrastructure ahead of winter.

"Last winter, we saw Russia striking energy sites trying to take them down in Ukraine. And so we are working with Ukraine to try to harden its infrastructure in advance of this winter," said the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday during the meeting of the UN Security Council, the head of the U.S. delegation stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is no different from the former Secretary General of the USSR, Joseph Stalin, who committed the Holodomor.