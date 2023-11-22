More Than 311 Thousand Passenger Cars Produced In Uzbekistan Over Ten Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Statistics Agency, over the past ten months of
the year, 311,227 passenger cars were produced in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The production volume of car models during the reporting
period:
- Cobalt - 89,410 units
- Damas - 69,323 units
- Lacetti-Gentra - 65,676 units
- Tracker - 33,970 units
- Onix - 25,432 units
- Chery - 8,580 units
- Special cars - 18,836 units
Chery is a Chinese manufacturer. Although the Statistics Agency
added this brand among the cars being manufactured in Uzbekistan,
there is no official information about where and which models of
Chery are being produced in the country.
Also, interestingly, there is no data about the production of
the Nexia T-250 model. In the previous reports, the Statistics
Agency reported that 2,133 units of this car model had been
produced in Uzbekistan.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107468889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.