EU Mission Creates Illusion In Armenia Of Ensuring Its Own Security

Abbas Ganbay
The Western coalition, led by the USA, continues to put pressure
on Azerbaijan, while Yerevan still remains silent on Baku's
proposal of the 5th peace treaty document. Being tempted by the
Indian arms, Armenia gained momentum to be militarised by
France.
The West's plans in the Caucasus shifted to the southern part,
where Azerbaijan, preventing insidious plans of the Western forces
financed by Armenian lobbies, liberated its lands from the
terrorist formations and clans occupying its territory. Huge stocks
of weapons and ammunition belonging to the separatist clan,
discovered by the Azerbaijani army on the territory of Garabagh
after successful anti-terrorist measures, hint at the careful
preparation of the separatist regime for military intervention in
the territory of Azerbaijan.
Yerevan and Brussels have signed an agreement on the status of
an EU observer mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and this
comes at a time of periodic waves of criticism and condemnation
from the United States of America in the run-up to the signing of a
peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, with time,
the real purpose of the mission group's arrival in the region will
be revealed.
Speaking to AZERNEWS , Azerbaijani political
scientist Farhad Mammadov said that there is an increase in the
number of observers and, to some extent, an increase in their
functions.
"We will find out in the near future what this consists of. But
for Azerbaijan at the current stage, in the absence of a peace
treaty, this activity of the EU mission on the border is negative,
as it creates an illusion in Armenia of ensuring its own security
and contributes to the activation of claims from the Armenian side
on territorial boundaries," the expert said.
Mammadov noted that the fact that Armenia was forced to withdraw
its armed forces from Garabagh after the anti-terrorist measures on
September 19–20 does not mean that these territorial claims have
disappeared; just looking at Yerevan's accusations in the
International Criminal Court would be enough to understand the
wishes of Armenia.
According to the expert, the activities of the EU mission are
not transparent, the Armenian public is not informed about the
mission's main activity in the country, and there is even a rumor
that the Armenian authorities themselves are not fully aware of the
work of the EU mission on their territory.
On the one hand, the EU wanted to pressure Azerbaijan by putting
forward initiatives to impose sanctions on it; on the other hand,
the EU is eyeing the energy, oil, and gas sectors of Azerbaijan. By
creating observation points over the territory of Armenia, the EU,
in fact, serves its own political agenda, which includes targetting
Russian forces around the region. By creating an illusion of help
for Yerevan, the EU is ready to accept them into its ranks and soon
to extend its hand to the North Caucasus after completing its job
with Armenia.
It is enough to say that the European Union and Western powers
have been able to unilaterally pull Armenia into their own hands,
just because Armenia made unusual maneuvers to quit CSTO, and tried
to completely reject Russia despite the fact that its borders are
still under Russian control.
According to political analyst Farhad Mammadov, this request
comes from Armenia's claim that Azerbaijan in September 2022
allegedly violated the borders (Armenian-Azerbaijani) and invaded
its territory, and in accordance with this, there was a request to
the CSTO for assistance, to which the leaders of the body drew up a
document on "assistance to Armenia," with which Yerevan itself
disagreed.
Referring to Russia in this issue and the Armenian-Russian
relations, the expert explained that this is another step to reduce
Armenia's involvement in the CSTO and their expectations of the
latter.
"Accordingly, we can assume that this is an element that, in the
future, will be the basis for Armenia's withdrawal from the
Collective Security Treaty. Participation in the CSTO is a form of
allied relations between Russia and Armenia, and if they take this
step, it will have a negative impact on Armenian-Russian
relations." the political analyst added.
Thus, Armenia entering into a mixed and complex political game
related to the West and creating a serious gap between itself and
Russia raises serious questions about the future of the region.
Armenia may not be aware that it is playing the role of a platform
for the West, but the reality is that whether it is a European
Union mission, France or other forces are using it for their own
purposes against Russia or to complicate the situation in the South
Caucasus.
It remains a priority for Azerbaijan to pursue peace and
prosperity both on its own territory and for all its neighbors
living in the South Caucasus region. By playing "friends" with the
West, Yerevan is missing and delaying the signing of a peace
treaty, which, due to "whispering" by the West, affects the peace
process in the region.
