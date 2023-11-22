Qatar Announces Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar Wednesday announced a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip following joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the US on one side and Hamas and Israeli occupation on the other, official news agency (QNA) said.

QNA quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying the pause, whose time would be announced within the next 24 hours and would last for four days, was subject to extension.

The agreement, it added, included the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli occuation prisons.

The agreement stipulates the increase of the number of people who would be released in later stages.

The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs, the statement added.

The Israeli occupation has been bombarding Gaza Strip after Hamas launched its operation on October 7, killing at least 13,000 people, many of them children, and wounding many more others. (end)

