Does Modern Science Already Allow Us To Manage Weather?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As winter settles over New Delhi, cold air sinks, trapping pollution in the city. Smoke from seasonal fires stemming from farming practices in India's north further reduces the city's air quality, which typically ranks the worst in the world .

New Delhi's government has sought prior solutions to easing pollution, including traffic restrictions and air-filtration towers. But in 2023, it has turned to the controversial practice of cloud-seeding to try to increase rainfall and improve air quality for the first time.

While the effectiveness of cloud-seeding remains a debate , that hasn't deterred more than 50 countries from investing millions annually in weather modification initiatives. Mexico recently stepped up its cloud-seeding efforts to combat drought, having begun its first program in 2020 , while Indonesia has used cloud –seeding to try to fill up dams and prevent flammable vegetation from drying in anticipation of this year's fire season.

The roots of weather manipulation trace back to 1946 , when US scientists Vincent J Schaefer and Irving Langmuir dispersed dry-ice particles into a cloud, which caused ice crystals and visible snowfall. Since then, the US government has deployed cloud-seeding programs, primarily in western states like Montana , Wyoming and Nevada, to try to increase rain and snowfall .

This technology also caught the eye of the private sphere. Vail Ski Resort in Colorado has used Western Weather Consultants to deploy generators on mountaintops to induce snowfall since 1975 , with dozens more operating in the region.

Since 1997, the West Texas Weather Modification Association has worked to increase rainfall over southwestern Texas . The UK's Oliver's Travels meanwhile offers cloud-seeding services to ensure clear weather for weddings in France .

Other uses

The principal use of this technology has been to enhance precipitation, but other uses have been explored. From 1962 to 1983, a US government initiative called Project Stormfury tried to weaken tropical cyclones with no real success, while attempts through other programs to limit the effects of storm-to-ground lightning also proved inadequate .

However, Project Cold Wand saw more successful experimentation with fog dissipation techniques in the early 1970s , while US airlines have also used fog dissipation technology for decades .