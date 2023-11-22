Now's The Time For Japan To Join AUKUS

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a report on the Indo-Pacific Tilt, the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee stated that there would be greater technology and security benefits if Japan joined its Strand B, or Pillar 2, cooperation in the development of advanced military technologies and increased interoperability between AUKUS members' armed forces.

The committee's report calls for the United Kingdom to propose to Australia and the United States that Japan, along with South Korea, participate in an AUKUS technical defense cooperation agreement focused solely on Strand B activities.

Strand B designates cooperation in advanced technology areas, including undersea capabilities, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced cyber, hypersonic weapons, electronic warfare, innovation and information sharing.

These advanced capabilities are critical in reinforcing the integrated deterrence capabilities of the United States' Indo-Pacific allies, including Japan.

Since Japan already has a defense cooperation framework for joint research and development with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, there is a foundation for AUKUS-Japan cooperation. But cooperation based on the current frameworks is project-based, with an emphasis on basic technologies rather than a list of priority capabilities, unlike AUKUS.

For example, most of the joint research with the United States involves technologies directly related to equipment, such as next-generation amphibious technology and modular hybrid electric drive vehicle systems. Based on this background, Japan could considerably benefit from participating in AUKUS Pillar 2.

The AUKUS nuclear submarine deal is making ripples across the Indo-Pacific. Image: US Embassy in China