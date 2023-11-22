Chinese Media Missing The Mark On Myanmar

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While many have expressed disappointment with the limited attention from the West regarding Myanmar's political crisis, it is especially surprising that Myanmar's neighboring countries have not exhibited more interest.
A perusal of Chinese newspapers – Myanmar's most substantial neighbor – reveals scant coverage of the Myanmar population's distress and the resistance forces opposing the military junta, the State Administration Council (SAC).
This
media oversight
is not a coincidence. Politically speaking, the Chinese government may be apprehensive of its citizens drawing parallels or being influenced by Myanmar's
democratic struggles , especially in an era where information spreads rapidly across digital platforms.
In a heavily censored information environment, Beijing is not interested in providing
news coverage
about the violence inflicted by the SAC on its citizens or footage of armed rebellions by ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and the anti-military People's Defense Forces.
Despite the ongoing
civil war ,
widespread resistance
and associated violence, few in China are aware of what is going on in Myanmar. And even though Beijing has significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar and has a strong
preference for stability
in the country, Chinese domestic media has been silent since the 2021 coup.
