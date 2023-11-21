Qatar Blank India 3-0 For Second Straight Win In Joint Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Reigning Asian champions Qatar registered their second successive victory at the Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, outclassing hosts India 3-0 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Young midfielder Mostafa Meshaal handed Qatar an early lead, firing a left-footed kick from the centre of the box after an assist from Tameem Mansour in the fourth minute.

Striker Almoez Ali maintained his exceptional goal-scoring form to double Qatar's advantage two minutes after the break, netting the ball from a close range.

The Al Duhail star had smashed four goals in Qatar's 8-1 win over Afghanistan in Group A last Thursday.

Qatar midfielder Mostafa Meshaal celebrates after scoring the opening goal.

\With four minutes left in time, forward Yusuf Abdurisag sealed the resounding win heading the ball in from the left side of the six yard box following a cross by Mohammed Waad.

Coached by Carlos Queiroz, Qatar will now prepare for their title defence at the Asian Cup 2023 – scheduled from January 12 to February 10, 2024 – at home.

Al Annabi will resume their qualifying battle with a match against Kuwait on March 21, 2024. They will play them again in the return leg on March 26 while their second match against Afghanistan is set for June 6, before the game against India five days later.