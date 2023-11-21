Ronaldo, Messi“Last Dance” Scheduled For Upcoming Riyadh Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off in what may be the last time ever in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a spectacle that has been officially dubbed“The Last Dance.”

Chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority Turki Al Sheikh confirmed that the Ronaldo/Messi faceoff would happen in the first week of February, 2024.

Messi's team Inter Miami FC will land in Riyadh to compete in a mini tournament titled the“Riyadh Season Cup,” which will feature both Ronaldo's team Al Nassr FC and another Saudi club Al Hilal FC.

Brazilian football star Neymar, who joined Al Hilal earlier this year, is unlikely to feature in the tournament, as the Brazilian football federation revealed that the forward is most likely to be ready in time for the Copa America tournament, slated for June 2024.

Neymar had tore both his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a match with the Brazilian national team in October.

Al Sheikh said the tournament would take place on the newly inaugurated Kingdom Arena stadium, which was inaugurated during the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Riyadh Season.