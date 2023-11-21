Qatar Sends More Aid To Palestinians In Gaza, As Two Planes Head To Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two Qatar Armed Forces planes headed to the city of Al Arish in Egypt, carrying 93 tonnes of aid, including food and shelter supplies. The aid was provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in preparation for transporting it into Gaza.

To date, 13 planes have delivered a total of 492 tonnes of aid to Gaza.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions due to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.