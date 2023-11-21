President Of Palau Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Melekeok: President of the Republic of Palau HE Surangel Whipps received the credentials of HE Ahmad Saad Al Humaidi as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Palau.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Palau, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of Palau continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Palau entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.