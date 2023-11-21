Qatar EAA's Open Invitation To Honour Gaza's Children On Nov 24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The global Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, one of the largest global institutions in development and education, announced the upcoming community-driven event, 'Children Above All'.

This event, scheduled for 1 pm on Friday, November 24, at Oxygen Park in Education City, is a call to action to raise awareness about the plight of children affected by the Gaza war, provide essential support, and honour the lives tragically lost in this war.

'Children Above All' is more than just an event; it's a movement bringing the community together to engage in sports, social activities, and moments of reflection.

The event offers an opportunity for individuals and families to actively participate in various activities, including sports competitions, food stalls, and a March for Peace to commemorate the lives of children lost in Gaza.

A special feature of the event is the inclusion of school sports competitions. Additionally, the event provides volunteer opportunities for organizations and individuals, making it a day of meaningful and impactful participation for all involved.

Director of Partnerships at Education Above All Foundation, Parintaj Sulaiman, said:

As we gather for the 'Children Above All' event, we unite in a powerful demonstration of solidarity and support for the children of Gaza. Take part in this event and make a meaningful difference, and honour the resilience and spirit of these young lives.

For more information, contact: +974 5000 9960