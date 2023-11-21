Deputy Prime Minister Attends 20Th Session Of The Joint Defense Council In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Muscat: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah participated in the meeting of the 20th Session of the Joint Defense Council in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries, which was held today, November 21, in the Omani capital, Muscat.
A lineup of senior officials and officers of the Qatari Armed Forces attended the meeting.
