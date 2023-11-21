Saudi Cabinet Approves Mou For Cultural Cooperation With Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Cabinet of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its meeting today, November 21, approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cultural cooperation between the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture in the State of Qatar.

In June, the Ministry of Culture signed a memorandum of understanding with its Saudi counterpart, focusing on activating cultural cooperation between the two countries.

In its session last week, the Qatari Cabinet approved the necessary measures to ratify the memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding includes joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries to enhance collaboration in various cultural fields, including heritage, architecture and design, museums, visual arts, theater and performing arts, literature, publishing, translation, fashion, culinary arts, and films.

The collaboration involves conducting training programs, workshops, and seminars among experienced professionals and artists in both countries. It also includes hosting exhibitions, lending artworks and archaeological pieces between them, participating in festivals and cultural events, and undertaking joint strategic projects in various cultural areas.

The two parties will work according to the memorandum to enhance cooperation in implementing artistic residency programs between government and private entities in both countries.

They will exchange experiences regarding projects related to preserving heritage in its various forms, facilitate procedures that enhance cultural activity, and exchange experiences related to implementing agreements of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in addition to exchanging official visits between delegations and experts from both countries.