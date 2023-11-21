Al Khater Meets Jordan's PM Al Khasawneh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Tuesday, November 21, with the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Bishr Hany Al Khasawneh.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries regarding the Gaza Strip, especially in the field of transporting and delivering humanitarian aid within the framework of joint coordination between the brothers that was recently approved by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed the State of Qatar's total rejection of the violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza, and of the escalating violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Her Excellency also renewed Qatar's warning against the Israeli occupation forces and settlers exploiting world public opinion's preoccupation with the aggression against Gaza to continue violations in the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Her Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's continued efforts to activate the outcomes of the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit especially the push for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent access of humanitarian aid convoys into the Gaza Strip.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation underlined the importance of preserving the historical and legal status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, reaffirming the State of Qatar's stance in support of the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

