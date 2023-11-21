SPY Breadth And Hawkish Fed Talk

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 defended 4,515 and 4,507 alike, and ignored hawkish Barkin talk . Surging through 4,535, and ultimately reaching my intraday channel target of 4,565 meant more gains for intraday and swing trading clients alike - just when market breadth improved noticeably again.

This leads to the valid question of how far away is the top - is the Q4 rally slowly getting over, and if not then what would be the shape of the upcoming correction?

Today's full analysis answers these questions while illustrating the short-term with NVDA chart, predicting earnings market reaction.

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 6 of them, featuring S&P 500, NVDA, credit markets, precious metals and oil.

Stocks and Sectors

Market isn't expecting a downside NVDA surprise, and is actually priced for a muted reaction that would be neither as bullish as May earnings, nor as bearish as Aug ones - in between rather as the grind higher won't be disrupted much really.

Credit Markets

Credit markets also continue favoring bonds going up some more - I've been telling you about a turn in rates (TLT) later this year . The daily HYG weaker close though hints at a brief consolidation in stocks.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals continue being bullish - yesterday's daily candle bodes well for such upswing continuation that would take out $2,000 with ease decline in silver isn't likewise to be feared - see base metals and how well copper is doing too. More to come - I'm not warning about a daily downswing.

