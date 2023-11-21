Strong Early Launch Metrics For Biotech's Skin Disease Drug

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Oren Livnat of H.C. Wainwright & Co. sees over 240% upside potential for Verrica Pharmaceuticals based on the early commercial success of its recently launched skin disease treatment.

West Chester, Pennsylvania-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA:NASDAQ) reported solid early launch metrics for its newly approved drug YCANTH to treat molluscum contagiosum (MC), noted HC Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat in a November 20 research report.

The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and US$12 price target on Verrica.

Rapid Doctor and Patient Adoption Seen

According to Livnat, over 3,000 healthcare providers have already been trained on using YCANTH, with 1,300 offices receiving product samples. The company is also seeing faster-than-expected uptake among pediatricians.

The drug achieved formulary access at several key hospitals, and reimbursement coverage has expanded to over 100 million lives, providing a strong foundation for growth.

Upcoming Catalysts for Upside

The analyst expects accelerating adoption as YCANTH receives its permanent reimbursement code in January. Additional 2023 catalysts include clearing unauthorized competing products from the market and advancing the pipeline.

Verrica's cash balance of US$84 million provides funding into early 2025.

Significant Upside from US$300M Peak Sales Potential

HC Wainwright's US$12 price target on Verrica implies over 240% upside for the shares, based on the firm's peak sales forecast of US$300 million for YCANTH in MC alone.

Additional pipeline assets like VP-102 for other skin conditions could provide further upside.

In summary, the rapid doctor and patient adoption in the early launch combined with a robust coverage and reimbursement landscape position Verrica for significant appreciation, in the analyst's view.