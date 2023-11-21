Sustainable Housing Company Gains Approval For 995 House Development

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Greenbriar Capital Corp. has announced the approval of its Sage Ranch Development Plan. Read on to see why analysts like this company's stock.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (GRB:TSX.V; GEBRF:OTC) has announced in a press release that it has received approval for the Sage Ranch Development Plan, which is expected to contain 995 sustainable and affordable homes in California.

Streetwise Reports covered the announcement that the Planning Commission for Tehachapi would hold a vote to approve the plan .

The company called Sage Ranch a "low-carbon showcase" and stated that the community is intended to be walkable within a three-block radius of all schools, and contain solar roofs, infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV), and smart meters.

The CEO of Greenbriar, Jeff Ciachurski, stated, "The city has requested our team meet with the city staff within the next day or two to get everyone moving forward to obtain the necessary construction permits. Sage Ranch was purchased by the company 12 years ago, and today marks a huge milestone to have a 995-home project approved in the state of California. We congratulate city staff, the planning commission, the city council, and our Greenbriar engineering, building, and architectural teams for this gold-medal effort."

The company reports that it was among the 2023 TSX Venture 50's top performers and that "The company is extremely proud."

Housing Market Looking Up

According to Morgan Stanley , the American housing market may be looking up after a long period of uncertainty and is expected to increase by 2%. One of the major driving factors of the market is a desire for affordable and sustainable housing, the report stated.

The report noted that "The U.S. government is expected to continue playing a significant role in supporting environmentally friendly solutions and technologies, and developing local supply chains as the transition to greener homes gathers pace."

In 2022, Deloitte released its real estate predictions and commented on sustainable housing as a major driver for the market: "Due to the increased demand for sustainability that the construction industry is facing, one of the solutions is building 'greener' and more sustainable buildings."

A Strong Buy for Investors

Ron Struthers of Struthers Resource Stock Report reviewed the company on November 16, 2023, and rated the company as a "Strong Buy."

Struthers cited the company's "recession-proof" project, Sage Ranch, an affordable development located in downtown Tehachapi, as well as excellent reviews from other well-known analysts, such as Jeff Siegel of Green Chip Stocks, as factors in his positive assessment.

Ownership and Share Structure

Reuters provided a breakdown of the company's ownership and share structure, where management and insiders own approximately 19.99% of the company.

According to Reuters, CEO Jeffrey J. Ciachurski owns 7.86% of the company with 2.68 million shares, President Clifford M. Webb owns 5.21% of the company with 1.78 million shares, Heidi Ciachurski owns 5.03% of the company with 1.72 million shares, Director William Robert Sutherland owns 1.22% of the company with 0.42 million shares, CFO Anthony Bob Balick owns 0.44% of the company with 0.15 million shares, and Director J Michael Boyd owns 0.22% of the company with 0.07 million shares.

Reuters reported no institutional investors.

According to Reuters, there are 34.07 million shares outstanding and 27.26 million free float traded shares, while the company has a market cap of CA$27.37 million and trades in the 52-week period between CA$0.62 and CA$1.55.