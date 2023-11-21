Aromatherapy And Muscular Pain Treatment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) By Zenab Ishtay

What are Muscles?





- Muscles are soft tissues made up of stretchy fibres

- Muscular tissue is 75% water, 20% solid, 5% minerals, fat and glycogen

- The muscular system comprises over 600 specialised muscles, many primarily concerned with movement and body coordination (skeletal) These muscles are attached to the bones via tendons; they contribute to the movement of the body





Muscle Pain





Bodily muscle pain is a signal in our nervous system that something is wrong with our body and muscles. It is an unpleasant feeling, which can manifest itself as a burning sensation, tingling ache, prick, sting, sharp, dull, constant or can go and come; as well, it can be cramping, stiffness or spasm.

Who can get muscle pain? Any person from any age group or gender can get muscle pain.





Aromatherapy

and essential oils





Aromatherapy and its essential oils can help reduce muscle pain, aches, spasms, cramps and strain. They also can help to alleviate more severe muscle pain such as fibromyalgia, dystrophy, inflammation and the like.

When I treat a patient with severe muscle pain, I record the full medical history, taking into consideration all the medication and chronic diseases this person complains of. It is always important to focus on the emotional aspects of a patient's life because many times the person can feel the pain more acutely when there is any emotional state of mind; once the patient is released of the emotions, the muscle pain lessens or sometimes disappears.

However, if the pain is purely physical, then an aromatherapist will use the anti-inflammatory essential oils to reduce inflammation. We can also use relaxing oils to relax the muscles and calm the mind.



Aromatherapy is a holistic approach, taking into consideration all the facts, history and details of the person who complains of muscular pain.

There are different essential oils which we can use, specific to each case. There are anti-inflammatory oils, analgesic, tonic, stimulating and calming, relaxing, pectoral, nervine and laxative.

Special essential oils address emotions, like sadness, grief, insecurity, anger, feeling drained, feeling down, fear, pain and more.

Aromatherapy massages unite two very important senses: Touch and smell. The beneficial and restorative effect of the massage is combined with the unmistakable aromas of the essential oil mixtures, which reach the mind and influence mood and feelings. The smell of the essential oils may seem strange, but the reality is that aromas greatly influence the mind, mood and feelings.





My special blend for muscle pain and calm





Ingredients



3 drops cinnamon, essential oil (EO)

4 drops cloves, EO

5 drops cardamom 10ml jojoba oil, sunflower oil or base cream





Directions

Blend the essential oils together

Then pour them on the carrier oil such as your base cream.





As to why many of us complain of muscular pain,

it could be for many different reasons including

. Trauma.

. Soreness from exercise.

. Chronic diseases (diabetes, Parkinson's, rheumatism, arthritis, stress, multiple sclerosis).



. Influenza, COVID-19, fever

. Injuries

. Infections

. Muscle cramps

. Muscle spasms

. Neuromuscular disorders

. Auto-immune system diseases

. Some medications

. Cough

. Nausea, the act of vomiting itself

. Abdominal strain

. Fibromyalgia





