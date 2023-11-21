Mock Evacuation Drill Carried Out At QIB On Grand Hamad Street

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A mock evacuation was carried out today at Qatar Islamic Bank's branch in Grand Hamad Street, spearheaded by the Operations Department of the General Directorate of Defense.

The drill began by sounding the alarm bell followed by assisting the employees out of the building. Information was also relayed to the Civil Defense as part of the practice.

Several departments of the Interior Ministry participated in the mock evacuation along with Hamad Medical Corporation.