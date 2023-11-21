Bhutan Pavilion At Expo Doha Features Local Products, Picturesque Nature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Kingdom of Bhutan's pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park offers visitors a glimpse into its cultural richness, economy, and stunning nature in addition to its distinctive local products and industries and the sustainable future it aspires to.

The pavilion contains a group of products, industries, and foundations of life in the Kingdom, which is located in the continent of Asia on an area of 38,394 square kilometers with 13 percent of the area dedicated to diverse agriculture, and 70 percent consists of forests and green spaces.

The content of the pavilion is in line with the exhibition's slogan, "Green desert, better environment" with regard to the Kingdom having a clean, carbon-free environment.

Herbal drinks, oils, incense, and honey of all kinds top the list of exhibits in the pavilion, and it also includes a variety of perfumes, textiles, and ceramic and pottery utensils in different shapes and sizes.

The pavilion offers types of brightly colored clothing for men and women made from silk fabrics that are unique to the Kingdom, highlighting the Bhutanese identity and unique culture.

The displayed products are also distinguished as being the product of a pristine, carbon-free environment, which is one of the outcomes of the Kingdom's efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The pavilion includes a map of the most important tourist attractions in the Kingdom of Bhutan, showing that it enjoys stunning views and charming nature. The pavilion also shows that Bhutan is adopting clean energy means of transportation on a good road network, and an effective and affordable mass transportation system. It also highlights the keenness to preserve and enhance culture.

The design of the pavilion is in harmony with the distinctive Bhutanese architecture, traditional dress, and vibrant festivals that express the strong connection of the people of the Kingdom of Bhutan to all monuments of national heritage.