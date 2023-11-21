FGS Global Acquires Longview, The Leading Canadian Communications And Public Affairs Firm

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--FGS Global announced today that it has acquired Longview Communications and Public Affairs, bringing together two of the world's leading communications and public affairs advisory firms. FGS will now be able to serve clients more extensively throughout North America, with a deeply experienced team across eight offices in the United States and three offices in Canada. FGS's approximately 1,300 professionals around the world offer an integrated suite of capabilities, with deep local relationships and extensive knowledge across industries and geographies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Longview is the Canadian market leader, advising clients on corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, special situations, government relations, regulatory affairs and foreign direct investment approvals. Consistently ranked among the top 15 global PR advisors on M&A and shareholder activism, Longview advises a wide range of leading Canadian companies, as well as numerous global companies operating across the country. Its team of over 30 professionals brings extensive experience and relationships at the highest levels of government, media and business, and provides the firm's clients an integrated service offering across disciplines that is unmatched in Canada.

Winnie Lerner, FGS's Chief Executive Officer, North America, said,“Longview is the go-to team on all mission critical issues for companies in Canada. The firm has an outstanding track record, deep client relationships, and values aligned with our own. Extending our reach into Canada broadens our geographic footprint and enhances our ability to deliver for our clients. We have known and respected Longview for a long time, have partnered successfully on many prior client assignments and are thrilled to welcome them to FGS.”

Josh Pekarsky, Founder and Managing Partner at Longview, said,“Longview has always been about doing great work for our clients. This transaction furthers that goal and provides an exceptional platform for the future. We have been impressed by the quality and thoughtfulness of what FGS is building and are delighted to become part of this leading global platform as we embark on this next chapter of our growth. Together with FGS, we are better equipped than ever to guide our clients through an increasingly complex world and a rapidly evolving stakeholder, financial, regulatory and political environment.”

Longview has been renamed FGS Longview and will continue to be led by Longview Partners Josh Pekarsky, Bruce Drysdale, Ian Hamilton and Hugh McFadyen. FGS Longview has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, as well as team members in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Montreal and Victoria.

Andrew Cole, FGS's Deputy Global Chief Executive Officer, added,“FGS was created to help leaders succeed in increasingly complex stakeholder ecosystems across industries and geographies. Clients want a strategic communications and advocacy partner who can advise and execute across the inter-connected financial, media, regulatory, and employee audiences in their home country and across the globe. We're excited to partner with the Longview team and together help clients succeed in Canada and around the world.”

About Longview

Longview is Canada's leading corporate communications and public affairs firm, with a seasoned team of professionals working together across disciplines to serve our clients' interests. Our strategy is simple: do good work. Longview is top ranked in Canada, and the only Canadian firm consistently ranked among the top 15 PR advisors globally, on M&A transactions and shareholder activism. Longview serves clients from seven locations across Canada. The firm's practice areas include Corporate & Financial Communications, Public Affairs, Special Situations and Design & Branding.

About FGS Global

FGS Global is a leading global strategic communications consultancy, with approximately 1,300 professionals around the world, advising clients in navigating complex situations and reputational challenges. FGS Global was formed from the combination of Finsbury, The Glover Park Group, Hering Schuppener and Sard Verbinnen to offer board-level and c-suite counsel in all aspects of strategic communications - including corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs and is also the leading force in financial communications worldwide. The firm is backed by WPP Plc and KKR & Co. Inc.

FGS Global offers seamless and integrated support with offices in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, Kingston, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., South Florida, and Zurich. Its headquarters is in New York.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink