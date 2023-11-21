Crude Oil Forecast: Continues To Recover

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The crude oil markets displayed another upward surge during Monday's trading session, extending the recovery momentum initiated on Friday.

The West Texas Intermediate (US Oil) Crude Oil market continued its upward trajectory on Monday, building upon the recovery trend that commenced last week. Nonetheless, it's important to note the formidable barrier looming just above around the $80 level. This price point not only represents a significant psychological threshold but also aligns with the support provided by the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average . A decisive breakthrough above this juncture could propel the market toward the $85 level. In the current environment, one can expect a continued influx of volatility, which is entirely reasonable, given the myriad of uncertainties prevailing simultaneously.

Beneath the current market dynamics, the $75 level emerges as a potential stronghold of support. Consequently, there exists a scenario where value-oriented investors may re-enter the market above this critical level. It's worth emphasizing that many concerns have recently weighed on the oil markets, including the looming specter of a global recession. Additionally, close attention must be paid to OPEC's decisions regarding production levels, as this factor can exert considerable influence.



The $80 level holds a position of significance as a support threshold. A breach beneath this level could introduce a shift in market dynamics, potentially driving prices down to the $77.50 level.

Ultimately, the 200-Day EMA rests just below the $85 level, presenting a potential short-term target. Nevertheless, it is prudent to acknowledge that the market appears somewhat overextended at present, implying the likelihood of a minor retracement. Such a pullback, if it materializes, could offer an attractive buying opportunity, particularly if value-oriented investors continue to seek opportunities within this general price vicinity.

The Brent markets (UK Oil) also demonstrated a substantial rally during the trading session, effectively using the $80 level as a foundation of support. In an environment where multiple factors contribute to market volatility, the outlook remains characterized by uncertainty. This uncertainty stems from not only the possibility of an impending recession but also the persistent potential for ongoing Middle East conflicts. Although the escalation of war has not materialized, it continues to cast a shadow of concern Should Remain Vigilant and Adaptable

In the end, the crude oil markets have sustained their upward momentum, with both WTI and Brent markets displaying resilience. Nevertheless, the presence of key levels and an array of uncertain factors contribute to an environment characterized by substantial volatility. The support at the $80 level and the 200-Day EMA offer critical reference points for assessing market developments. Meanwhile, the potential for a global recession and ongoing geopolitical tensions remain salient themes that influence market sentiment. Consequently, investors should remain vigilant and adaptable to navigate the ever-shifting landscape of the oil markets.

