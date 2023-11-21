EUR/USD Forecast: Looks To Upside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD had another surge during the early hours of Monday's trading session, as the US dollar continued to experience some downward pressure.

Presently, we find ourselves approaching a significant resistance level while also being near a previous uptrend line that could pose an obstacle for bullish traders. In this scenario, the market is poised to undergo a period of volatility as traders grapple with the possibility of the Federal Reserve altering its longstanding tightening policy.

Though it may be premature to celebrate, there is a glimmer of hope that the Federal Reserve might step back its tightening, potentially exerting downward pressure on the US dollar. However, it is essential to consider the broader economic context, as the European Union finds itself on the brink of a severe recession. It is almost a given that the European Central Bank will need to ease monetary policy at a faster rate than the Federal Reserve. Given sufficient time, this could set the stage for a substantial reversal in the EUR/USD pair. With all factors considered, market participants can anticipate increased volatility, not less. This prolonged rally may be approaching a crossroads, suggesting a pullback may be looming on the horizon Must Look Ahead with Caution

The pivotal 1.10 level looms overhead as a potential short-term target, a significant psychological level that gets close attention from traders. Conversely, should the euro retreat below the 1.08 level, it would mark a decidedly negative shift, potentially signaling a more substantial sell-off rather than a mere short-term correction. In other words, this market remains characterized by its inherent noisiness, with the current focus centered on overcoming a crucial resistance level of historical significance just above.

In addition to the resistance, technical indicators are also sending out signals that will get attention. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is converging with the 200-Day EMA, a development that could cause the formation of a“golden cross." Many traders closely monitor this phenomenon as it often indicates a positive trend shift in the longer term.

While the Federal Reserve's future actions hang in the balance, the economic landscape of the European Union also plays a pivotal role in shaping the currency's trajectory. Amidst the noise and uncertainty, traders must look ahead with caution, keeping a close eye on technical indicators and key resistance levels that may ultimately decide the euro's fate in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the position size you carry will be crucial.

