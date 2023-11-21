Silver Forecast: Drops To Kick Off The Week

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver experienced a significant downturn during the Monday session, reflecting a period of heightened turbulence in the market. All factors considered, it is evident that the $24 region has posed formidable resistance, and the formation of a substantial shooting star on Friday underscores the possibility of an excessive surge in prices. As a result, it is reasonable to infer that a retracement was due. Notably, the market currently finds itself in proximity to the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, with the 50-Day EMA also situated nearby as well. These moving averages exhibit a relatively flat trajectory, which could potentially diminish their efficacy in providing support. Nevertheless, this scenario may also pique the interest of prospective buyers, especially when factoring in the $23 level as an additional support level.

The considerable size of the candlestick on Monday underscores the extent to which the market had advanced beyond its sustainable limits, compelling a corrective sell-off.

In essence, the current situation invites investors to view it as an opportunity to identify value within the market while anticipating a degree of stabilization in the process. Consequently, a cautiously optimistic stance appears warranted, with an emphasis on patience as market participants await an opportune moment to establish long positions in a market that had evidently experienced an exuberant surge.

Silver's price dynamics are subject to the influence of an array of external factors, including industrial demand. It is noteworthy that silver serves not only as a precious metal but also as an industrial one. Furthermore, market participants must remain vigilant regarding interest rates emanating from the United States, as a decline in interest rates could act as a catalyst for silver's performance. The pivotal point lies in breaching the upper limit of the shooting star observed during the Friday session, a development that would carry extraordinarily bullish implications and potentially pave the way for an ascent to the $25 level. This prospect remains entirely plausible, although it may necessitate a period of profit-taking before materializing Cautious

Ultimately, silver has encountered a notable retracement following a period of FOMO trading, particularly around the $24 resistance zone. The presence of key moving averages and the $23 support level adds complexity to any attempt to sell it. Silver's performance remains subject to external influences such as industrial demand and U.S. interest rates, which have the potential to impact its trajectory significantly. While the market may have corrected, it presents an opportunity for value-seeking investors, with the caveat of exercising patience in anticipation of an ideal entry point.

